A Premier League footballer has been accused of “gang rape” at a lockdown party by a woman who claims her drink was spiked.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said drugs were mixed into her drink.

She fears that she was also assaulted by :a number” of the player’s friends in a rented flat as well as the unknown footballer.

The woman complained to police the day after the alleged gang rape, the Daily Star reports.

Detectives have interviewed her and forensic medical staff as well as doctors have examined her.

The police would not comment on whether or not they have interviewed the footballer, whose identity is not known.

A friend of the woman said the alleged victim had no memory of events on the night in question other than having two drinks.

Friends have said that the woman was “acting strangely” and that her behaviour was “out of character”.

She woke up the next morning naked with scratches to her legs and says the player was also unclothed in bed beside her.

The woman said she asked him what had happened and he told her that they had had sex before leaving the room.

But her friend said the woman “could barely stand the night before” and was not in a state to consent to sex.

The next day the woman received an anonymous call from a person who told her that the player and his friends had spike her, it was alleged.