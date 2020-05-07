The English Premier League season could be cancelled if clubs do not agree to play the remaining 92 fixtures in neutral venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

Professional football has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the United Kingdom suffering the highest death toll in Europe.

Discussions are continuing about resuming matches.

This was after clubs were told this month on a Premier League conference call that only neutral venues approved from a health and safety point of view will be allowed.

Asked if the 2019/2020 campaign would be cancelled if clubs voted against playing in neutral venues, the League Managers Association Chief Executive, Richard Bevan, said: “Yes, I think that probably is correct.

“The government, if they haven’t already, will be making it clear that home matches with densely populated stadia, really puts into question whether social distancing rules can be adhered to.”

Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are opposed to the idea of playing their remaining games at neutral venues.

LMA chief Bevan said clubs needed to get on board with the proposal if the season was to go ahead.

Brighton chief Paul Barber had previously said playing in neutral venues would have a “material effect on the integrity of the competition.”

Brighton are 15th but only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Aston Villa are 19th in the 20-club standings but only two points behind 16th-placed West Ham United and with a game in hand.

Their chief executive, Christian Purslow, said every club had to protect its financial position.

“The risk of relegation is probably a 200 million pound (246.92 million dollars) catastrophe for any club that mathematically could still go down,” he said.

“We’re a club that prides itself on our home form. I think two-thirds of our wins this season have come at home,” added Purslow.

“We’ve got six home games left to play so I think any Aston Villa fan will agree that giving up that advantage is a massive decision for somebody running Aston Villa.

“I certainly wouldn’t agree to that, unless the circumstances are right.”

Reuters/NAN.