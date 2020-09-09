Premier League and La Liga are back and DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the first round of action from September 11 to 14, 2020.

Just a month and a half after the 2019-20 season wrapped up in late July, England’s topflight clubs are back in action and set for another marathon campaign, which is set to squeeze a full season into a schedule that is a full month shorter than usual.

The action gets underway early on Saturday afternoon with newly promoted Fulham welcoming London rivals, Arsenal, to Craven Cottage.

This is airing live on SuperSport Premier League at 12:30pm.

The Gunners ended 2019-20 on a high by winning the FA Cup, and began 2020-21 in a similar vein, defeating Liverpool on penalties to claim the Community Shield title.

Meanwhile, Champions Liverpool will be in action in a potential thriller in the late game on Saturday when they welcome newly-promoted Leeds United back to the Premier League, with the Whites set to play a top-flight match for the first time in more than 16 years.

This will air live on SuperSport Premier League at 5:30pm.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton will also air live on SuperSport Premier League at 3pm on Saturday, while West Ham United vs Newcastle United will air at 3pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football.

West Bromwich Albino v Leicester City will air live on SuperSport Premier League at 2pm, while Tottenham Hotspur v Everton will air at 4:30pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football.

On September 14, Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea, live on SuperSport Premier League at 8pm and Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, live on SuperSport Premier League at 8pm.

Despite the absence of “heavy hitters” from the first round of La Liga matches this new season, due to their participation in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League’s recent mini tournaments, there remains some great football to be played over the weekend, with the pick of matches coming from the Derby del Turia between Valencia and Levante at Estadio de Mestalla, airing live at 8pm on SuperSport LaLiga and SuperSport GOtv LaLiga.

Nigerian fans will be glued to the screens for the clash of Villarreal and newly promoted Huesca, which will air live on SuperSport LaLiga and SuperSport GOtv LaLiga at 5:30pm.

The Yellow Submarine will be hoping for another strong campaign from Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze, who played such a key role in powering the team up the log after last season’s “restart”.

Other matches on La Liga this weekend include Granada v Athletic Bilbao on Friday at 8pm, airing live on SuperSport LaLiga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga and SuperSport GOtv Football.

On September 12, Eibarv Celta Vigo at 3pm and Cadiz v Osasuna at 8pm, both airing live on SuperSport LaLiga and SuperSport GOtv LaLiga.

Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad will air live on September 13 at 3pm on SuperSport LaLiga and SuperSport GOtv LaLiga.

On September 14, Deportivo Alaves v Real Betis will also air live on SuperSport LaLiga and SuperSport GOtv LaLiga at 8pm.

SuperSport promises the best coverage throughout the 2020-21 football season as DStv and GOtv customers get to see all their favourite stars from the African continent dominating in leagues across Europe.

SuperSport is the only platform that offers English commentary from the legendary La Liga.