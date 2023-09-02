Premier League clubs spend record £2.36bn in transfer window

Premier League clubs spent a record-breaking £2.36bn during the summer transfer window.

The window slammed shut on Friday evening, bringing an end to a summer of lavish spending by a number of Premier League clubs.

There were a number of notable deadline-day deals, including two transfers involving the European champions Manchester City.

Matheus Nunes joined the Citizens from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £55m deal, while Cole Palmer left the Etihad Stadium to complete a £40m switch to Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, experienced a busy deadline day, strengthening Steve Cooper’s squad with seven new additions.

However, the Tricky Trees also saw one of their prized assets depart after Wales international Brennan Johnson completed a £45m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool, meanwhile, spent £34.3m to sign Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, while Fulham recruited Alex Iwobi from Everton in a £22m transfer.

Those deals helped take the summer spending for the Premier League past £2.36bn, breaking the previous record of £1.92bn, which was set last summer.

As a result, the English top flight made up 48% of the spending from Europe’s top five leagues, which include La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga

According to figures from consultancy firm Deloitte, the average fee paid per player by Premier League sides rose to £24m from £18.8m last year.

Midfielders Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo were involved in the two Premier League transfers that broke the £100m mark.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United for an initial £100m fee plus £5m in add-ons, while Chelsea signed Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for £100m, which could rise to a British club record of £115m.

Following a summer of busy transfer activity, Chelsea were the biggest gross spending club in the transfer window, followed by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hi.