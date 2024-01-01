Premier League clubs interested in Ademola Lookman

A number of Premier League sides are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta BC forward Ademola Lookman.



The 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful time with Atalanta since joining the club from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022.



Lookman made an immediate impression in his first season with the Italian side, netting 15 goals in 33 competitive appearances to finish the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

As well as leading Atalanta’s goalscoring efforts, Lookman provided eight assists to help his side finish in fifth position and qualify for the Europa League.



Lookman has carried his fine form into the 2023-24 campaign, having scored seven goals and provided three assists in 23 matches across all competitions.



The most recent of those strikes took place in Saturday’s home clash with Lecce, with Lookman netting the winning goal in a 1-0 victory to move Atalanta up to sixth position.



After putting in several impressive performances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, the Nigeria international is believed to be attracting interest from across Europe.



According to the Daily Mail, a number of Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Lookman ahead of the January market.



While the report does not specifically name any Premier Legaue club, Atalanta are bracing themselves for interest in their forward over the next two transfer windows.



The former England Under-21 internationally has previous experience playing in the Premier League, having represented Everton, Fulham and Leicester City in the English top flight.



During his time in England, Lookman made a total of 96 Premier League appearances, scoring 11 goals and nine assists.



While Lookman is being linked with a move back to the Premier League, he is also believed to be on the radar of at least two other European clubs.



Italian giants Juventus and Ligue 1 outfit Nice are monitoring the player’s situation as they weigh up a potential move.



Atalanta are under no immediate pressure to sell one of their prized assets, with his contract set to run until the summer of 2026.