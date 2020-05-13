The Premier League will hold conference calls with club captains, managers and medical experts today (Wednesday).

All 20 top-flight managers will attend the first-of-its kind meeting with Premier League officials to discuss the details of Project Restart.

The meetings will include representatives from the Professional Footballers’ Association and League Managers Association and focus on the issue of players’ welfare.

The calls will take place before the Premier League, and other representatives in English football, hold talks with the government on Thursday.

Medical protocols will be presented to managers by the Premier League’s chief medical adviser, Mark Gillett.

Managers are keen to learn more about the testing of players and tracking of positive cases – and what happens if one or more players test positive when training and competition returns.

Operational details will be provided by the league’s director of football, Richard Garlick.

Garlick’s plans for a return to training and competition were discussed at Monday’s shareholders’ meeting and may yet be updated before being agreed by all clubs.

The League Managers Association, as well as all 20 Premier League managers, will continue discussions on Thursday, Friday and next Monday to made sure their major concerns are fully considered.

“It is right the players voice their concerns,” Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said on Monday.

“It is right that they will have concerns and questions and we need to hear those first.

“The clubs have been very clear that the players have to be consulted properly and that their concerns have to be heard.”

Masters revealed the concept of isolating entire squads in a secure environment has been discussed, but it was not the “favoured route”.

“Ultimately, in the judgement of medical professionals, which I am not, they think that the formula they have created is it safe and appropriate,” he said.

“We want to remain in step with government and the authorities. We want to remain in step with the mood of football supporters. I think really the talk at the moment should be about the tentative steps we are taking now that the announcements have been made about going back to training and only once players have been consulted.”

Players must sign group training consent

Premier League players will be required to provide written confirmation that they agree to their club’s new safety measures before they return to group training, Sky Sports News has confirmed.

Clubs are required to conduct an occupational health risk assessment by May 15 and make results available to the Premier League on request.