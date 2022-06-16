Premier League 2022-23 fixtures in full

The Premier League has revealed the fixture list for the 2022-23 campaign, which begins with Arsenal travelling to Crystal Palace in a London derby on Friday, August 5.
Champions Manchester City begin their title defence away to West Ham United, while last-season’s runners-up Liverpool visit newly-promoted Fulham.
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United reign begins at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Frank Lampard will host his former club on the opening weekend as Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park.
Premier League 2022-23 fixture list in full:
Friday 5 August
8pm – Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Saturday 6 August
12:30pm – Fulham v Liverpool
3pm – AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
3pm – Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
3pm – Leicester City v Brentford
3pm – Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
3pm – Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
5.30pm – Everton v Chelsea
Sunday 7 August
2pm – Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
4.30pm – West Ham United v Manchester City
Saturday 13 August
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa v Everton
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Southampton v Leeds
Wolves v Fulham
Saturday 20 August
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Southampton
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
West Ham v Brighton
Saturday 27 August
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Chelsea v Leicester
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v Man Utd
Wolves v Newcastle
Tuesday 30 August
7.45pm – AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
7.45pm – Arsenal v Aston Villa
7.45pm – Fulham v Brighton
7.45pm – Leeds v Everton
7.45pm – Leicester v Man Utd
7.45pm – West Ham v Spurs
8pm – Crystal Palace v Brentford
Wednesday 31 August
7.45pm – Southampton v Chelsea
8pm – Liverpool v Newcastle
8pm – Man City v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 3 September
Aston Villa v Man City
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v Leicester
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Liverpool
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Fulham
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 10 September
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Everton
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Saturday 17 September
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Arsenal
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Spurs v Leicester
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 1 October
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Man Utd
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 8 October
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
West Ham v Fulham
Saturday 15 October
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brentford v Brighton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Arsenal
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Tuesday 18 October
7.45pm – AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
7.45pm – Arsenal v Man City
7.45pm – Brentford v Chelsea
7.45pm – Brighton v Nottingham Forest
7.45pm – Fulham v Aston Villa
7.45pm – Leicester v Leeds
8pm – Crystal Palace v Wolves
Wednesday 19 October
19:45 Newcastle v Everton
8pm – Liverpool v West Ham
8pm – Man Utd v Spurs
Saturday 22 October
Aston Villa v Brentford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Fulham
Man City v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 29 October
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Everton
Leicester v Man City
Liverpool v Leeds
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Saturday 5 November
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 12 November
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal
Monday 26 December
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Saturday 31 December
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
Monday 2 January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 14 January
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 21 January
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Saturday 4 February
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 February
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 18 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 25 February
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
7.45pm – Everton v Newcastle
7.45pm – Leeds v Leicester
7.45pm – Nottingham Forest v Brighton
7.45pm – Spurs v Man Utd
7.45pm – West Ham v Liverpool
7.45pm – Wolves v Crystal Palace
8pm – Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
7.45pm – Chelsea v Brentford
7.45pm – Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
8pm – Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
4pm – Arsenal v Wolves
4pm – Aston Villa v Brighton
4pm – Brentford v Man City
4pm – Chelsea v Newcastle
4pm – Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
4pm – Everton v AFC Bournemouth
4pm – Leeds v Spurs
4pm – Leicester v West Ham
4pm – Man Utd v Fulham
4pm – Southampton v Liverpool
All fixtures are subject to change