Premature ejaculation: Causes and tips to combat it!, by Tiwa Says

Everyman wants to be praised for his sexual prowess. It makes a man feel powerful and complete.

Which is why when the reverse is the case, a man begins to feel small and insecure. Premature Ejaculation does that to a man.

Though it is something that is not foreign, most men have experienced it at some point in their lives.

Premature Ejaculation happens when a man ejaculates sooner than he or his partner want it to happen. It can be quite embarrassing, especially because your partner is left unsatisfied.

It can sometimes be caused by sexual excitement and anxiety, especially early in a relationship. It can also happen to someone still inexperienced about sexual activities, and that’s understandable. But it becomes a problem when it keeps reoccurring.

One of the major causes of Premature Ejaculation is performance anxiety. It is a fairly common cause and the remedy is to relax. It could also help to talk about it with your partner. It is nothing to be ashamed of. It is a situation that goes away on its own after a while.

It is also interesting to note that some of the things you eat can actually aid Premature Ejaculation, especially as you age. Some of the foods to cut back on are junk and starchy foods and sugar.

Other causes of Premature Ejaculation include stress and depression. When the mind is in turmoil, the body cannot function properly and this takes a toll on your sex life.

Tips to remedy Premature Ejaculation

1. The stop and start method: This is a fairly common method. Just like the name connotes, as the excitement is mounting and climaxing is close, you stop the activity to slow the excitement and continue again after a little while. This method helps you to learn how to prolong sexual experience and delay ejaculation.

Masturbation: This method allows you to try different methods by yourself to learn how your body responds and to find ways to delay ejaculation. The squeeze method: This method involves squeezing the tip or end of the penis for a few seconds when ejaculation is close, either by you or your partner, then start off again. This can be repeated as much as you want till you are ready to ejaculate. Using a thick condom: Using a thick condom helps reduce sensation and prolongs ejaculation. Medication: Oral medication and creams can also be used to treat Premature Ejaculation. Diet: Food items like fruits: carrot, bananas, watermelon; Vegetables: carrots, green onions; Nuts: walnuts; ginger; honey; and dark chocolates help to boost libido and minimise Premature Ejaculation.

Getting better at sex and overcoming premature ejaculation, like all things, can take a bit of time. So keep at it, it will get better with time.

If your condition is more serious, please seek medical intervention. Do not suffer in silence.

Have fun and keep safe.

