Pregnant woman, husband, six others nabbed for illegal oil bunkering

An eight-month-old pregnant woman, alleged to be the leader of an oil bunkering syndicate, along with her husband and six others have been arrested.

According to available information, the eight persons were arrested over alleged illegal oil bunkering in the South East.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Wednesday at a news briefing in Abuja.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested on July 4.

He said: “On 4th July 2024, personnel of the Taskforce attached to the South-East Surveillance intercepted three wooden boats loaded with 1690 sacks of petroleum product suspected to have been illicitly acquired.

“During the operation, two suspects viz: i) Peace Moweeloh ‘f’ and ii) Goodness Michael Chidinma ‘f’ were apprehended.”

Adejobi said the arrest was made by the Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering.

He added: “Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of two (2) other suspects viz: i) Alhaji Yerima Adamu and ii) Igboke Banks Ude.

“Among the suspects is an eight (8) month old pregnant woman who is the leader of the syndicate along with her husband.

“The suspects confessed to their involvement in aiding and abetting an organised syndicate specialised in tampering with oil pipelines and stealing therefrom.

“The case has been filed and all the four suspects remanded in prison.”

