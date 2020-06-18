A pregnant woman collapsed on Thursday after the house in which she stays collapsed.

The National Emergency Management Agency disclosed this on Thursday.

NEMA said four buildings partially collapsed, with two women, including a pregnant one, who slumped, but was revived immediately.

The buildings were said to have collapsed at Ashade Quarters behind Guinness, while the two women lived at 26, Railway Line.

NEMA said 18 households in a compound have been advised to evacuate 18, Railway Line, Ashade Quarters, Agege for the safety of their lives as the downpour had weakened the building.