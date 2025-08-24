Pregnant woman allegedly dismembered by brother-in-law

The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested a man who allegedly dismembered the body of his pregnant sister-in-law, Esther Enemo, at Egbejila Road in Temidire community, Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi in the statement on Saturday, the command said the incident occurred in the early hours of August 21 at Temidire community in Ilorin, the state capital.

She said: “At about 9am, a resident of the area reported a suspected foul play within the residence of one Mrs Esther Enemo.

“In a swift response, a team of police detectives visited the scene, where the dismembered body of Mrs Esther Enemo (aged 39 years) was discovered in the bush behind her residence.

“Further search led to the recovery of other parts of her body concealed in a sack and dumped beneath a nearby community bridge.

“The suspect (names withheld), aged 29 years, younger brother to the victim’s husband, who was seen leaving the house a few minutes before the discovery of the incident, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

“Meanwhile, the husband has also been contacted for necessary clarification.

“The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) morgue for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter, assuring that the command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.”

Ejire-Adeyemi expressed the command’s regret of the unfortunate incident and appealed to members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculations that would incite fear or tension within the community.

She assured that the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to face the full weight of the law.

The Police Public Relations Officer urged the residents to continue to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that would aid ongoing investigations and security operations.

She reiterated the command’s resolve to protect all residents and ensure peace prevailed in the state.

