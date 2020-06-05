The Oyo State Government and the Oyo State Police Command have vowed to work harmoniously to ensure the arrest of killers of a pregnant woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, and an 18-year-old student of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Barakat Bello, who was raped and killed in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni, a retired Commissioner of Police, and the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Enwonwu Nwachukwu, made the vow while paying condolence visit to the families of the two victims on Friday.

The duo were unanimous in condemning the incidents, noting that the security agencies would soon fish out the perpetrators.

Barely three days after young Bello was reportedly killed in Kara Area of Akinyele Local Government, another incident occurred in Ijefun near L. Adisa Quarry, off Moniya-Oyo Road, where Shomuyiwa, a postgraduate student of the University of Ibadan, was killed by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Owoseni and and the Commissioner of Police were told by members of the community that the late Shomuyiwa was hit with a big stone while inside her room.

Residents also stated that the woman returned from Kano in February, where her husband had just secured employment after completing his National Youth Service Corps programme.

Nwachukwu and Owoseni assured families of the deceased that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Nwachukwu, Owoseni as well as the Executive Assistant to Governor Makinde on Security, Sunday Odukoya, also visited Akinyelem where 18-year-old Bello was reportedly killed by unknown persons on Monday.

They urged residents of the two communities to be security-conscious and to report any suspicious movement to the police for safety of lives and property.