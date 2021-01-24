Substitute Mohammed Mohammed helped Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan to a 2-1 win over hosts ABS Football Club in an entertaining friendly match on Saturday in Ilorin.

In the match played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, the hosts dominated proceedings in the early part of the game.

Their dominance was however not enough to stop Abayomi Adebayo from capitalising on goalkeeper Nasiru Toheeb’s miscalculated attempt to punch the ball in the 6th minute.

The hosts regrouped after conceding the goal with mesmerising displays to the delight of few spectators at the stadium, and were level just after the half hour.

Taofik Aremu freed Maurice John down the right flank for a beautiful cross for Samuel Bamigboye whose deflected shot came off Taiye Muritala for an own goal in the 34th minute.

Former Kwara United attacker, Najeem Olukokun, tormented the ABS FC defenceline, but he was held back most times by upcoming and talented Muri Dagbo.

When Mohammed came off the bench in the 73rd minute, he also met stiff resistance from Dagbo in most of his attempts to break into the ABS FC’s penalty box.

Seven minutes later however, the former ABS FC striker capitalised on a communication gap between Dagbo and goalkeeper Toheeb to score the winning goal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ABS FC will make a short trip to Ogbomoso on Tuesday for another friendly match.