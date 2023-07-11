Pre-season: Bayern’s Neuer undergoes medical check on fractured leg

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer underwent medical checks at a hospital in Munich on Monday, but it remains unclear when he will return to team training from a leg fracture.
“I am doing great. My leg has become better, more time has passed,” the Münchner Merkur/tz publishing group quoted Neuer as saying upon his arrival.
The tests are to determine the state of Neuer ahead of the start of pre-season training, with others including Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also being examined by club doctors.
Germany and Bayern captain Neuer fractured his lower leg in December and has not played since.
The original plan was to be fit again in the pre-season but Sky TV reported on Friday that Neuer’s return would be delayed.
Sky said he would not be at a first training camp in Bavaria from Saturday onwards and was also a doubt for Bayern’s Asian tour which starts on July 24.
dpa/NAN.