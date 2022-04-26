Pre-Paid Billing: Ikeja Electric begins 24 hours metering initiative

Ikeja Electric Plc says it is set to offer willing customers a one-day metering initiative, where they can complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) and get metered in 24 hours.

The electricity Distribution Company said the move was part of its efforts to accelerate installation of prepaid meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

The programme which is being done in collaboration with MOJEC International Ltd. began Tuesday at the Ikeja Electric’s Shomolu Business Unit for customers in Ilupeju, Oworo and Igbobi areas of Lagos State.

NERC has approved N63,061.32 as the cost of a single phase meter while a three phase meter cost N117,910.69, including Value Added Tax.

Head Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, said it was to ensure that customers who were willing to make payments for their prepaid meters were metered as quickly as possible.

Ofulue explained that the MAP scheme provides a platform for customers who want to make payment to ensure that their premises are metered within a very short time.

He noted that the Federal Government (FG) had initiated the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to install free prepaid meters to customers in order to bridge the metering gap in the country.

“However, Ikeja Electric has completed phase zero of the programme and while awaiting the commencement of the next phase of this Mobile MAP Programme will serve as alternative for customers who are willing to make payment for meters under the MAP scheme.

“So, we advise customers to take advantage of the initiative by Ikeja Electric and MOJEC to get metered because we are ready to ensure that the process is done and completed within 24 hours,” Ofulue said.

He also warned customers to shun energy theft and meter bypass.

Ofulue stressed that anybody caught engaging in such nefarious activities would be dealt with according to the regulations governing the electricity sector.

On her part, Group Managing Director, MOJEC International Holdings, Chantelle Abdul, aid the Mobile MAP scheme was aimed at bringing the metering process closer to people’s doorsteps.

Abdul said: “We want to ensure that people get metered in 24 hours after completing the process and making payments for their categories of meters.

“They don’t need to wait for 10 days as stipulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

“The MAP scheme is for customers who can afford to pay for meters and don’t want to wait for the NMMP which is the free metering programme.

“We will be going to several places. In fact, Shomolu is our first stop but not the last stop. We are going to set up in other business units under Ikeja Electric network within the next few weeks.”

She noted that the importance of metering in the electricity supply industry could not be overemphasised.

Abdul said: “MOJEC has set itself to provide meters to the end users because metering is critical to both the consumers and the electricity providers.

“I believe that metering create a trust between the consumer and the electricity Distribution Company and helps to shore up revenue collection efficiency.

She said to kickstart the programme, the company had set aside about 10,000 prepaid meters for customers under the Shomolu Business Unit.

Abdul added that over 100,000 meters would be installed across the Ikeja Electric network in the coming weeks.

“You can be rest assured that there is a surplus and availability of meters and customers should not allowed themselves to be exploited to make additional payments to get metered,” she said.