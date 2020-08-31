Nigerians have been asked to pray fervently for the country’s First Family to avert sudden commotion that can make President Muhammadu Buhari weep.

The admonition was given by Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry in a series of prophesies.

In the prophesies released on Sunday, but delivered on August 13, 2020 (Part 14) concerning Nigeria, Dr. Okikijesu said: “Thus says the Lord of hosts: I have previously told you that I will pass through the four corners of Nigeria and I will pass through Aso Rock Villa.

“I told you that mysterious things will happen that will make people to be afraid; but they should pray against what can happen that can make the president of the country to bow his head in sorrow.

“I am repeating it for the second time.

“Thus says the Lord: They should pray fervently against whatever that can happen that will make the president to weep.

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: They should pray fervently for Aso Rock Villa so that mysterious event that can make the President to weep will not happen.

“I am repeating this for the third time.

“They must pray fervently against the event that can make this nation to bow in sorrow.

“The event that can happen that will cause sudden great commotion and great tears concerning the President, his wife or his child.

“They should pray fervently concerning this issue.

“If anyone says this event will not happen, such person should remember that My messages to the senators, the professors and many others came to pass; and they happened according to My word.

“Behold, My messenger, it will happen if they fail to quickly pray to Me.

“It will happen in August 2020.

“If they pray, I the Lord will avert this unwelcome event, but if they fail to pray, it will happen and the government of Nigeria will tremble.”

Okikijesu also said there was the need to pray for presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections.

He said: “Thus says the Lord: They should pray fervently for the people who are making preparation to contest for the presidential seat during the upcoming election.

“Though many are making predictions concerning this event, however some of the aspirants will not survive the year, some of them will not live pass this year.

“The way that I the Lord will take the journey of Nigeria will baffle many people.”

On the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Prophet said: “Thus says the Lord: Do not forget the messages that I sent to him. Inform him to read his messages very well and take appropriate steps that I the Lord instructed him to take; so that the unexpected event will not ruin his good plan.

“I have previously directed him to pray intensely during this period says the Lord God of hosts, because of the people that are not pleased with his government; those who want him to work in vain without completing his work successfully.

“Thus says the Lord: I have previously sent messages to him to pray fervently, so that people will not take step to remove him from office; or take step of making allegation against him suddenly.

“Thus says the Lord: Nigeria lacks security and Lagos also lacks security.

“I really pity that when the looming crisis bursts, it will not burst on one person’s head but everyone’s heads including the innocent people.

“If the people in authority refuse to provide adequate security for Lagos the unexpected will happen that will cause tears for the people that are least expected says the Lord God of hosts.

“As from August 2020 until the end of September 2020, various things will manifest that will be powerful.

“I the Lord announce these messages, so take steps immediately.

“They should also pray fervently concerning this issue.”

Okikijesu also said the people of Imo State should be alert at this time.

He said: “Thus says the Lord: Imo State should be alert during this period.

“They must remember My previous messages, because Satan is plotting with the hosts of hell and the illegitimate children.

“They are already in the suburb of the state in other to ruin the power of Imo State and destroy the future of the upcoming generation.

“Those who want to sell Imo State to foreigners:

“Thus says the Lord: People should pray that I the Lord should destroy the power of those who can sell Imo State to foreigners, and disgrace them publicly.”

Okikijesu also called for prayers for Professors, Senators, Ministers and other dignitaries.

He said: “Thus says the Lord: I have previously told you to pray for the professors, the senators, the ministers, the ex-presidents, the ex-governors and the political godfathers in Lagos and other places throughout the nation.

“Satan is making plan to use death to take them away from the land of the living.

“I asked people to pray for the current governors.

“My messenger did you send messages to them or not?

“Lord we sent messages to them.”

On kings and monarchs, Okikijesu prophesied: “Thus says the Lord: I really pity concerning the kings/monarchs.

“Behold, some of them make amendment while some turned a deaf ear and refuse to carry out rectification.

“My messenger, I use My covenant of calling to swear, and I use the white hair on My head to swear that I the Almighty God will not delay My judgment on the kings that turned a deaf ear to the messages that I the Lord sent to them.

“Thus says the Lord: If they refuse to repent and turn to My throne; write it down you will hear about My judgment says the Lord God of hosts; unless it is not I the Lord who created them but if they are work of the hand of I the Lord, you will hear the news of My judgment.”

Okikijesu added: “Thus says the Lord: People should pray, so that Nigeria will not be colonized in a manner that will make the future generation to be paying debt of what is beyond their capability.

“The issue of Nigeria needs supervision; I the Lord will cause misunderstanding among those who are putting Nigeria in the darkness, I will disgrace them and collect power from them.

“Thus says the Lord: The wealth that these people are amassing without knowing who will spend it.

“The vanity of the world that they are gathering without knowing the powerful being that will utilize it.

“My messenger, the issue of Nigeria needs supervision and prayer all the time.

“Pray for secret plots to be exposed.

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: Those who are putting people in bondage, I the Lord will expose them and My judgment will come upon them. Pray fervently for I the Lord to expose their secret plans.

“Great misunderstanding: Thus says the Lord of hosts: During the journey of Nigeria this year, a great misunderstanding is coming that may cause separation in the country which may result in tribal war.

“People should pray fervently, because various steps are taking place in secret.

“Religious war in Nigeria May lead to tribal war: Thus says the Lord of hosts: I access all the surrounding locations, My messenger, religious war is coming. I have previously said that after the COVID-19 issue it will happen and COVID-19 issue is presently subsiding.

“I have previously informed you and sworn with My heavenly throne.

“The people of the North, East and South should arise to curtail this issue because the religious war may lead to tribal war.

“Mysterious events: Thus says the Lord: My messenger be prayerful and proclaim to the nation that the issue of Nigeria needs supervision.

“The issue of Nigeria needs fervent prayer during this time.

“I have previously told you that starting from August 2020 to November 2020 various mysterious events will happening and a big looming crisis will burst.

“I said I will pass through the nation, I will pass through the midst of the religious people and the people in religious position of authority; all of them will see the invisible hand of I the Lord.

“The reason is that, whoever that takes human life and the religious people that are making the Beloved to be harmed/hurt in Nigeria will be punished by I the Lord.

“I the Lord will punish all of them unless they change says the Lord, write this period down.”

“The Yoruba Land: Thus says the Lord: The Yoruba land should be alert during this period.

“They must raise their Oduduwa’s flag, so that these hosts of hell will not use unconventional way to make the Yorubas to be powerless.

“The South Westerners: Thus says the Lord: The South Westerners should be ready so that their journey in Nigeria will not turn to history, because the hosts of hell are in their vicinity and surrounding.

“Judgment is coming on the Trio: Thus says the Lord of hosts: The three people that I sent messages to them, if they failed to take the remaining steps concerning what I am expecting from them; they should write it down, their time to sleep is very near.

“It does not have a date or time says the Lord.

“They should remember that I the Lord am the One who installed them in their positions and I the Lord will pronounce judgment on any of them that refuse to speak the truth.

“If they fail to take the steps of amendment; if they fail to show their members and their subordinates the way of salvation and the way of the kingdom of God; If they fail to stop meddling in the affairs of Nigeria and focus on the work that I have assigned to them.

“My great judgment is coming and there is no power of humans that can stop Me.

“There is no number of humans that can delay/stop Me, because I the Lord intend to bring trembling to the nations of the world; for them to know that I am the Lord.

“Christians must rise up: Thus says the Lord: Various mysterious events are happening in secret that can harm/hurt the Beloved.

“The people who are Christians must rise up, else it may lead to restrictive law that will affect the pastors and ministers of God.

“The law may not allow them to speak before I the Almighty God.

“Secret plots to afflict the Beloved: Thus says the Lord: Plots that can cause tears for the Beloved are taking place secretly. Therefore, people should pray fervently so that it will not materialize.

“The pastors need protection: Thus says the Lord: People should pray fervently for those who are pastors/priests in Nigeria between August 2020 and September 2020. It is very important to their existence.

“Tears of the Beloved: Thus says the Lord: I see the cries of the Beloved every time; and the tears together with the prayers of the Beloved are coming into the presence of I the Lord.

“I the Lord saw the fasting of these people every time; that was the reason that I the Lord withdrew My hand of judgment.

“However, the blood of the Beloved continued to cry before Me, therefore the judgment of I the Lord will be severe and it will pass through all locations.

“Thus says the Lord: The cry of the Beloved is coming to Me every time.

“Some of them are calling on Me from the prayer mountains while others are praying to Me from their churches, but what makes Me to be concern is that some people are prophesying when I do not send them.

“Judgment will come upon false prophets: Some people are using their wisdom to deliver messages, while some are using understanding to make statements; they have forgotten that ‘who is the person that is prophesying when I do not send him’.

“Everyone will receive the reward of their deed.

“The hand of I the Lord will pass through and judge them; most especially those that are using satanic face/eye powder to give vision/prophecy together with those who are using the marine and fraternity powers to deliver messages in order to deceive people will be disgraced says the Lord.

“Demise of three musicians: Thus says the Lord: A great gospel singer whose music is famous and meaningful is about to sleep.

“They should pray for this singer, because the news of the death of this brave singer whose word is meaningful will shake the nation.

“This singer is highly esteemed, and people are always honoring this musician.

“Thus says the Lord: They should pray for all musicians, in order to avert the demise of three of them that will make people to sigh.

“Therefore, they should pray against untimely death for all the musicians, first the worldly musicians, the gospel musicians and the Islamic musicians.

“I use My throne to swear that these musicians are three in number: people should pray over these people so that their death will not cause panic and make people to tremble.

“Food stuffs and fuel:

“Thus says the Lord: I have previously stated that prices of food stuffs will increase but fuel and other things will be cheap.

“I am the Lord and I do not change says the Lord. Peace be unto you.

“Numbers 23: 19: ‘God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should repent. Has He said, and will He not do? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good?”