The Prisoners Rehabilitation And Welfare Action has trained security operatives on global best practices, especially in guarding against human rights abuses and violation.

The Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr. Uju Agomoh, while speaking at the training session, tasked participants on professionalism in performing their duties.

The training was attended by officers from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Orientation Agency, National Human Rights Commission, National Youth Service Corps and Private Security Companies.

Agomoh equally admonished participants from government agencies to identify their roles in safeguarding human rights

She identified early warning signal as a key factor in de-escalating conflict and advised officers including private security companies, to have in place a mechanism for identifying conflict that can threaten the peace of host communities.

According to her, law enforcement officers need to adopt an accessible grievance redress mechanism while working with communities hosting extractive industries.

Her words: “Creating awareness will provide a platform for sustainable strategies aimed at implementing good practices on security, human rights and business in Nigeria.

“Promoting awareness on voluntary principles and encouraging its utilisation were needed always.”

Agomoh advised Civil Society Organisations, Non-governmental Organizations and other spirited individuals to create more awareness on gaining voluntary principles needed by the security personnel in the discharge of their duties