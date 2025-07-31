PR Primus, MAPOLY mull robust 3rd Lai Oso scholarship scheme

Board Members of award winning, bespoke marketing communications outfit, PR Primus Limited, have met with Management of the Mass Communication Department of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State on modalities for the forthcoming annual scholarship scheme for indigent Mass Communication students.

Team Lead of PR Primus Limited, Akin Okudero, informed the Head of Department, Dr. Wasiu Tejuoso, and senior lecturers of the Department of the plans.

Okudero said the plan is to make the third in the series of the scholarship schemes more inclusive and memorable.

He asked for the support of the staff and students of the foremost institution to raise the bar with this year’s edition of the Lai Osho Scholarship Scheme.

Responding, Dr. Tejuoso, who described himself as a protege of Professor Oso, promised to fully support the programme because of the sterling reputation of PR Primus, adding: “We have turned down many proposals because of low quality.”

He noted that he became a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations when Okudero was Ogun State chapter chairman.

He described late Oso, who spent a larger part of his working life at MAPOLY, where he also served as Deputy Rector, as “the root of the Mass Communication Department”.

He said the department was planning to build a Conference Centre to immortalise the life, times, and death of the iconic scholar with what he called: “The Lai Oso Legacy.”

Dr. Tejuoso spoke of a deliberate and intentional effort to inform the current and future students of the great contributions of professionals that had passed through the Department by posting their pictures and works conspicuously for them to learn from.

The PR Primus team was later taken on a guided tour of the MAPOLY Radio by the General Manager, Deacon Kunle Oluwusi.

