PR guru, Adetokunbo Modupe, to headline NIPR Lagos Chapter PR discourse

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Lagos chapter is scheduled to hold its monthly Public Relations Clinic, where vital issues on the growth of PR practice and its contribution to the national economic value chain will be discussed.

The monthly PR Clinic, with the theme: “PR RESET,” will have the founder of TPT International Limited, Adetokunbo Modupe, speaking on: “PR RESET: Reinventing Yourself for the Evolving PR LANDSCAPE.”

Expected at the special discourse are members of NIPR, special guests, and important personalities in the private and business sectors.

According to Dr. Ahmadu, Fatimah-Binta, the General Secretary of NIPR, the monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, and will feature one of the most sought-after Public Relations Consultants in Africa, Adetokunbo Modupe, Founder of TPT International Limited.

Modupe, a Harvard Business School and York St John University trained leadership Innovation and Management specialist will bring to bear his vast knowledge of the PR practice spanning over three decades.

The event will be held at the Eko FM Multipurpose Hall, Agindingbi, Ikeja, by 3 pm, and deliberations are expected to be very thought provoking and impactful.

