PR agencies, organisations bag Spokespersons Digest 2020 Communication Awards

The Spokespersons Digest has announced the winners for different categories of its maiden edition of The Spokesperson Awards (TSA) 2020.

The Spokespersons Digest, a publication of Image Merchants Promotion Limited, focuses on key issues and trends on publicity, and strategic communication in the public relations sector.

Announcing the winners, the Chairman of the Panel of Judges, Dr. Sule Yau Sule, said the award process was a product of a rigorous, painstaking and highly competitive exercise by a committee of seasoned communication scholars, PR specialists and public communicators.

He said the panel members included Dr. Saudat Baki of the University of Ilorin; Peter Oyeneye, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; Mallam Kabir Alabi Garba, an Editor with the Guardian Newspaper; and Josie Mudathir, a seasoned public communicator.

Other members included Samuel Adeyemi, a quintessential media strategist; Inyene Ibanga, an expert in digital communication and Editor TechDigest; Cashmir Chyna, a political communicator and Kabir Olanrewaju of the Spokespersons Digest is the secretary of the panel.

Dr Sule said 113 entries were received while 35 organisations were shortlisted as finalists and 18 others as finalists for communication agencies.

He said the 12 categories of the awards had winners from different organisations and individuals while nine communication firms were also identified as best agencies of the year 2020 in the respective categories.

Nine PR agencies bagged different categories of the awards. They are CMC Connect for Media Relations; Brooks and Blakes for Press release, Red Gecko for Community Relations and, TPT International for Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR)

Others include Freshminds for Employee Relations, Cutting Edge Communication for crisis communications, Re-Ignite Public Affairs for Public Affairs category, Red Media for Social media and Direct Contact Communication for Event management category.

Meanwhile, organisations in the public and private sectors that implemented result-oriented and outstanding communication strategies also bagged different categories of the award. They include Airpeace and Dangote who jointly won the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category after garnering equal votes from the judges. Other winners are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) for Media Relations category; Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for Press Release, and National Communication Commission (NCC) for social media

The rest are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for Community Relations, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for Employee Relations category, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for Crisis Communication and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for public Affairs.

The Lagos and Abuja Chapters of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) bag awards for the best Event Management and Chapter respectively.

Meanwhile, Ishola Ayodele and Advanced Management Academy (AMA) bag Scholar of the Year and Best Knowledge Development Hub categories of the Awards respectively.