The downstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Petroleum Products Marketing Company, has fixed the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit, known as petrol, at N138.62 per litre.
PPMC disclosed this in a memo signed by its Manager, Sales, Mohammed Bello, in Abuja on Tuesday.
The ex-depot price is the price at which depot owners sell the commodity to retail outlets.
It said that the new price would come into effect from August 5.
The PPMC also put the ex-coastal price of the commodity, which is the price at which the product is sold to depot owners, at N113.70 per litre.
The ex-depot price for automotive gasoline oil, also known as diesel, was fixed at N160 per litre and N165 per litre, for depots in Lagos and Oghara respectively.
It further fixed the ex-depot price for kerosene at N160 per litre.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Petroleum Products Pricing for Regulatory Agency was yet to release the monthly pricing modulation for petroleum products for August.
The pricing modulation determines the pump price that the products will be sold to motorists.
The only answer for which ever problem we are facing today all Nigerians are to blem bcos a common man on the street dose’nt know that he has something to contribute for the development of his country Nigeria
Good, government borrow the money,and lend me a money to go ahead:,-👍👍👍ACIGABA DA GASHI
What is the benefits for the citizens, the common man will not be able to afford or amount for any thing here in Nigeria, God will see us through.
Well we Nigerians are aware that things like might happen since the country started borrowing from foreign country without paying, well maybe God render his help to this nation
We don’t need a suitsayer to tell us before we know that this Govt has no mercy for the masses
Petrol pump price shuld be #195.00per liter so that we can be able to pay our foreign debts and boro no more
You are one of those exploiting the country’s money that is why you are talking like that, fuel of any type is not suppose to be more 150 naira in this country because must of African country are benefitting from our fuel so think about it.
The largest oil producing African country is continually depriving and exploiting it’s citizens of their natural gifted resources. What a shame!