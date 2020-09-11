A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has raised alarm that powerful political forces were planning to silence him for speaking the truth.

The ex-CBN Deputy Governor, who raised the alarm in a statement on Friday, asked Nigerians to pray for him as his life was in danger.

Mailafia said: “Dear comrades, beloved brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos headquarters this Monday 14th September at 11:00am. This is in addition to our battle in court as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department, who are also pursuing me.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with unblemished record. I have no criminal record not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution. Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the holy martyrs of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country. It is only in our benighted country that a man who speaks from his conscience can be hounded like a common criminal. I’m a believer in nonviolence. Please, no-one should throw even a little stone on my behalf.”

Mailafia had last month been invited by the Department of State Services for questioning over his claim that a Northern Governor was behind Boko Haram.