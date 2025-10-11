Powerful, angry Nigerians planning to remove you, Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that some angry, powerful Nigerians are planning to remove him unconstitutionally.

The man of God gave the warning to President Tinubu in a statement signed and issued to newsmen, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

Primate Ayodele warned the National Security Adviser, Department of State Services, and Chief of Army Staff to be careful about it while giving a timeline from November to January.

He said: “There will be an attempt to unseat Tinubu unconstitutionally; the NSA, DSS, and Chief of Army Staff must be careful about this.

“There are some gangs planning between November to January to unseat him.”

The prophet stated that some officials of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, and Nigerian Army will be part of it, while warning the President to fortify himself and strengthen his security strategy.

Ayodele said: “Even the Navy, Air Force will be part of it, including the Nigerian Army.

“President Tinubu must be ready for anything and fortify himself.

“He needs to change his security strategy because these personalities will be unbelievable names.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that Nigeria has a good DSS Director General and Chief of Army Staff, who are capable of stopping the process.

He urged the President to listen to their directives and ensure that they are treated well.

He said: “We have a good DSS DG, Combatant COAS, who will make efforts to apprehend them.

“The president must ensure that they are treated well and also listen attentively to them.”