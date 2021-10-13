Powered by Fearless energy drink, Felabration begins with a big bang

It was all glitz and glamour at the opening of Felabration 2021 powered by Fearless Energy Drinks at the Afrika Shrine yesterday. The Euphoria was palpable and indeed invigorating with an array of artists performing as opening acts at the acclaimed yearly musical concert.

The ecstatic crowd and music buffs were thrilled by the astounding musical prowess of established and new acts’ rendition of songs and stage theatrics, while so many of them resonated with the Fearless spirit of the ‘Abami-Eda’, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s sobriquet.

As one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry, Rite Foods Limited has continually added value to life and rejuvenate consumers with its portfolio of quality products. Fearless Felabration sponsorship this year has been applauded as a smart brand marketing asset acquisition that will make Felabration bigger and better. The celebration and entertainment platform used to energize music lovers with the Fearless brand consisting of the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry.

Speaking at the event, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the Truly World-Class company would continue to support initiatives such as Felabration which resonates with our Fearless energy drink brand.

According to Adedugbe, one of the reasons we are sponsoring Felabration 2021 and hopefully the coming year, is the fact that there is no other energy drink brand that will tell the Fela story and applaud his audaciousness. Fela lived intentionally, and courageously. That Fela’s Fearless mindset comes with a Fearless mentality, very positive energy, that mentality is everything that the Fearless Brand stands for.’’

She stated further that the company’s support would help bring consumers closer to its unique brands, which are produced with state-of-the-art facilities with a significant market share in the sector it operates. She pointed out that the leading position of the premium Fearless energy drink can be likened to Fela’s global iconic status in his music genre during his lifetime.

The Rite Foods Brand Manager also disclosed that the company’s contribution to Felabration will include a posthumous award for the late Afrobeat king, who made the nation proud with global recognition for his unrivalled musical performance.

Acts of the night that displayed scintillating performance and acceptance from the crowd include Afro Hip-hop rapper, CDQ; Singer and Rapper, Skales, and Atanda.

In her remark, the Founder of Felabration and daughter of the Afro Beat Legend, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti expressed joy and fulfilment at this year’s event, “Fela was Fearless, that is why we have the invigorating Fearless Brand on board at this year’s Felabration as our sponsor and strategic partner.’’