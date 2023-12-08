Power Supply Boost: Ministry set to collaborate with States 

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the Ministry will collaborate with state governments to address the challenges in the power sector and boost supply.

Adelabu made the disclosure when the Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, paid him a visit.

According to the Minister, meaningful transformation in the power sector is hinged on the active participation of governments at the state level.

He said that state governments have a role to play in the distribution segment which encompasses infrastructure enhancement, reducing metering gap, enforcing bills collection and rural electrification.

They are also to help in combating power theft, preventing asset vandalisation, and securing right-of-way for transmission lines.

“To achieve this, the Ministry plans to collaborate closely with state ministries of power, energy and public utilities,’’ he said.

Adelabu said addressing challenges in the distribution segment also requires unified efforts from sub-national governments due to its retail nature.

The Minister urged state governments to support and monitor Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to achieve their performance improvement plans since they are closer to them and better positioned.

Adelabu also proposed unbundling various regional DisCos into different states to allow for more localised oversight.

“Financial collaboration modalities between the Federal and State governments will be explored, possibly involving a swap of Federal Government stakes in DISCOs with stakes in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC),’’ he said.

He also encouraged states to establish active rural electrification boards to work with the Ministry’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

He added that support from state governments in the provision of distribution transformers and replacement of weak power lines are considered crucial for achieving reliable and functional power supplies.

He, however, announced plans to organise an inaugural Ministerial retreat for the power sector from December 12 to 14.

According to him, this is where issues concerning the power sector would be extensively discussed.

In response, Governor Otti commended the Minister’s well-thought-out strategies and expressed support for the transformative efforts.

Also Read:

Otti pledged attendance at the upcoming retreat, aligning state-level thoughts with the minister’s vision.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by Senator Patrick Ndubueze, Hon. Chidi Nwogu and the Abia State Commissioner for Power Ikechukwu Monday.