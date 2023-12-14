Power Projects: Reps summon Minister, Customs CG over waivers

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has summoned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to explain their roles in the delay of several power projects in Nigeria.

The Committee, chaired by Rep Bamidele Salam (Osun-PDP), extended the summon on Wednesday.

It resolved to invite both the Minister and the NCS at the resumed hearing of the cases concerning the procurement contracts involving several companies that were to embark on capital projects for the various electricity distribution companies in the accelerated transmission and distribution interface project.

Speaking at the opening of the investigative hearing, Salam disclosed that the committee was beaming its searchlight on issues around the procedure for the disbursement of loans and accessing the funds by the contractors as well as the repayment pattern for the loans that the distribution companies received from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It could be recalled that while making their presentations on the status enquiry/investigation on the projects worth $231,004,002.8 and N18,264,411,235.66, contractors, including AAKS & Bros Ventures, Laga Cepower Limited, Bussdor & Company Limited, Elektron Petroleum Energy and Mining Limited, Skipper Nigeria Limited and a host of others, heaped a lot of blames on the Federal Government and financial institutions for making it difficult for them to access the funds that were released for the projects.

The contractors in their presentations lamented that the inability to give them waivers led to their equipment staying at the seaport for long and demurrage accumulated on them, thereby adding extra burden to their contractual obligations.

Consequently, a member of the Committee, Hon, Zakaria Dauda Nyampa, expressed dismay over the plights of the contractors and moved a motion that both the Minister and the NCS boss be invited over the unfortunate development.

According to Nyampa: “Mr. Chairman, with your kind support, I want to come as a motion to summon the Nigeria Customs and the Minister of Finance to clarify on this challenge because the issue of power sector affects everybody.

“It affects our economy as a nation and if these things are just being introduced, it is quite unfortunate.

“So, Mr. Chairman, I want to move that we invite them and still invite the Transmission Company of Nigeria to come and make the same presentation.

“The contractors will also be here and everybody will know that some people are also part of our suffering in this country.

“I so move, Mr. Chairman.”

The motion was unanimously supported when it was put into voice vote by the Chairman of the Committee.

The representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria said it had already released the monies to the various banks that were provided by the contractors, where it was to go to.

The representative said he had visited a number of the projects and had a record that showed the various levels of status of the projects.

AAKS and Bros ventures completion status stands at 40 percent, while Laga Cepower Limited performed at 90 percent as well as Bussdor and Company Limited that had also performed up to 90 percent.

Some companies explained that in spite of the challenges in the process of incurring foreign exchange to execute the project, they were able to go into borrowing and even mortgaged some of their personal belongings.

They were commended for doing a great service of honour to the country.

They included Oscar Igbokwe, President of Bussdor Group, and Ayodele Osuporu of Inlaks Power Solutions Limited.

This came just as several managers of various banking institutions were turned back as not meeting the hierarchy required to appear before the committee.

They were to make certain clarifications on their failure to release money to contractors to embark on the projects as they were their bankers.

The committee had written to the Managing Directors and requested that officers not below the rank of Executive Director, but was surprised to find out that heads of units were in attendance for the purpose.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Committee made it clear that only Chief Executives Officers and the accounting officers of the institutions were qualified to appear before the Committee because of the critical issues involved

Salam explained that the Committee would also allow persons in Executive Director positions with letters of authorities to represent their bosses

He also warned the agencies against delay in the submission of relevant documents to the Committee.