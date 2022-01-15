Power Plant: Gov. Bagudu approves N44.4m compensation for displaced land owners

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the release of N44.4 million for payment of compensation to owners of lands acquired for the construction of solar power plant in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, the State’s capital by the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mahmud Muhammad – Warra.

The Commissioner explained that the approval included N33.2 million for the payment of compensation of 170 hectres land acquired for the construction of the power plant.

“The solar plant will be located at Sandare village in Kalgo Local Government Area.

“The governor also approved N11.2 million for the payment of compensation of land acquired for the installation of 2X150MVA, 330/132 KVT, 2X60MVA, 132X333KV substation at Kalgo, along Kalgo – Jega Foad,” the Commissioner said.

NAN