Power Outage: UCH resident doctors set for indefinite strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, University College Hospital, Ibadan Chapter, says it will embark on an indefinite strike, if power was not restored to the residential areas of the hospital.

This is contained in a communiqué from its emergency meeting held on February 14, which was made available to news men on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), reconnected the UCH on February 12, after more than 100 days of power outage.

According to the communiqué signed by the chapter’s President, Dr Gboyega Ajibola, and General Secretary, Dr Uthman Adedeji, the residential areas were not reconnected.

The duo noted that this was in spite of the residential areas having prepaid meters with units amounting to hundreds of thousands of naira.

They added that after exploring all available options to engage with the UCH management and address the issue, an emergency congress was convened.

They said the congress demanded that all residential areas within the hospital, including East Gate Road, as well as Circular Road surrounding the College of Medicine, should have their power restored not later than 4pm on Monday.

“Failure to restore the areas requested will result in the congress of the chapter initiating a total and indefinite strike.

“The congress supports accelerating the unbundling process of Electrical power blocs in the hospital to promote harmony.

“But the leadership of ARD must be included in all delegations for critical discussions, meetings or summons by higher authorities concerning power supply in UCH.

“We resolved that a strongly worded letter outlining the true narrative regarding power situation, be sent to the Chief Medical Director (CMD), with relevant stakeholders informed,” they said.

The duo also urged the CMD, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo to process the payment of the 75 percent accoutrement allowance for 2024 without delay.

They further urged the management to prioritise the welfare of resident doctors, reflecting the goodwill of congress members demonstrated over the past 100 days.

“We call for sustained modality of ‘call food’ provision to resident doctors on call,” they added.

Post Views: 2