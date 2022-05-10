Power outage in Calabar enters 33rd day

The electric power outage that engulfed Calabar and its environs has entered its 33rd day, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

An electricity tower at Itu, evacuating power from Ikot Ekpene to Adiabo plant in Calabar,

was on April 8 vandalized by hoodlums.

The vandalism led to a power outage in Odukpani and Akpabuyo local government areas.

An investigation by NAN in Calabar metropolis showed that many offices now

close earlier in order to cut down the cost of alternative power supply.

Some residents of the affected areas, who spoke to NAN, expressed worry that the electricity tower had yet to be repaired after 33 days.

They called on the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) to repair the tower without further delay in order to restore electricity.

The residents regretted that the blackout was having adverse effects on their businesses.

A tiger-nut juice seller, Ada Francis, said that she spent more money on ice blocks to chill her products.

”This development has dealt a blow on my business. I spend about N1,000 daily on ice blocks.

”Making profit is now difficult, I urge those in charge to do something quickly,” she said.

A barber, Edet Isaac, said that he spent more on petrol to remain in business.

”It is not funny at all. We cannot continue this way.

“The concerned authorities should be alive to their duties,” he said.

When contacted, Collins Igwe, PHEDC Regional Manager, said that work was still

ongoing on the vandalised tower.

He urged residents of the affected areas to be patient.

”We are not resting, we are working tirelessly to restore power,” he said.