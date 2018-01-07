Power outage: ‎Niger youths threaten to shut Shiroro, Kainji, Jebba power plants

Niger State youths, under the umbrella of the YouthLeadNigeria, agitating against the consistent power outage in the state, have threatened to shut down the three power plants of Shiroro, Kainji and Jebba as they resumed their protest in Minna on Sunday.

The President of the group and convener of the protest, Comrade Mohammed Etsu, stated this at the on Sunday at a press conference in Minna.

Etsu said all youths from the state will commence a sit out protest at Shiroro Road on Sunday, adding that it will culminate in the shutdown of Shiroro Hydro Electricity Power Station if the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company fails to meet the demand of steady electricity supply to the state.

He said the body of youths has also engaged legal experts to institute a suit of N100 billion as damages for customers resulting from estimated billings and frequent power surge, in which several people have died and houses burnt without compensation.

He said the suit will soon come up for hearing at the High Court, adding that the group has gathered enough evidence and data to prosecute its case against the insensitivity of the company

Etsu said: “We have decided to embark on this protest and we will shut down the power stations if government and AEDC ignore our demands.

“Niger State has three power plants and yet we are always in darkness.

“We the youths say no to this kind of injustice and oppression.

“All we are demanding for AEDC to give us light.”

Etsu said power outage in the state was grossly affecting businesses run by the youths.

He said barbing saloons, tailoring shops, vulcanizing and other small scale factories have packed up for lack of power.

He regretted that the state government has not shown enough interest beyond wanting the youths to remain dormant in the face of the hardship caused by the lack of electricity supply to the state.

He said from all indications, the state government can no longer handle the situation and it was obvious that the visit of the Niger State Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, to AEDC in Abuja did not yield any result.

He said: “We will march from Shiroro power plant to Jebba and Kainji and shut them.

“We don’t mind the consequences.

“Unless the AEDC improves power supply to Niger State.”