Power: Kwara to deploy solar energy

The Kwara State Government is to deploy solar energy systems to villages, small scale businesses and key government establishments to boost electricity supply and enhance economy activities in the state.

The State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, disclosed this when he received the National President, Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria, Otunba Dele Akintola, at the Government House, Ilorin.

Ahmed said the move will provide alternative source of energy supply to critical sectors instead of waiting endlessly for energy supply through the current hydro-thermal energy source.

According to Ahmed: “Those to benefit from the proposed solar energy systems include water corporation, hospitals, villages, small businesses and isolated critical government areas.

“Energy is the most important ingredient and determinant of economic growth and development of any country in the world.”

Ahmed explained that Nigeria is lagging behind in its energy supply needed for industrialization.

Governor Ahmed noted that already the first phase of Light up Kwara is ongoing with the street lights across major roads within Ilorin metropolis and promised to extend the solar powered streets light to other towns in the second phase.

Speaking earlier, Akintola said he was at the Government House to acquaint the Governor about the readiness of some investors to build solar power stations in the state.

He appealed to Ahmed to consider the proposal and provide 250 hectares of land for the project, saying it would create employment opportunities for the teeming youths and boost the state’s economy.

Otunba Akintola added that the United Nations is supportive of states or countries investing in the reduction of environmental pollution and appealed to the governor to buy into the proposal.