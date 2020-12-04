A physically-challenged man, Olumuyiwa Bolade Adedeji, has narrated how he was beaten up by a female Soldier, with name tag: Mamman H, in front of a school, Josabig Nursery and Primary School, Oke Itunnu, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The physically challenged man made this known via his Facebook page.

According to Adedeji, his offence was that the soldier’s child ran in front of his moving vehicle on Wednesday and he corrected the child though no harm came the child’s way.

He stated that he got out of the car to warn the child not to run in front of a moving vehicle again.

And the next morning, he was assaulted by the child’s mother, who wore a Soldier’s uniform.

While narrating his ordeal, he uploaded a recorded video showing how he was hit severally by Mamman.

He wrote: “I was beaten up by this military woman this morning…

“My offence was that her child ran in front of our moving vehicle but was not touched. I got out of the car to warn the child not to run in front of a moving vehicle again..

That happened yesterday..

“This morning, this military woman waylaid me in front of the school, Josabig Nursery and Primary School Oke Itunnu, Mokola Ibadan.. She and another woman with 3 other men slapped (me) severally.

“We couldn’t do much myself and only the children in the vehicle..

“On our way back, she was fully kitted in Nigeria Army Uniform as seen below, I knew a foul play will happen told my daughter to start recording, she started beating me again as seen in the attached video.

“Her accomplices wanted to join until they realised they were been recorded..

“I am currently on my way to letmack barracks Mokola to lodge a formal complaint..

“For the avoidance of doubt I am a physically challenged man. On crutches.”