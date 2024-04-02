Power Disconnection: UCH staff reveal new work hours, threaten strike

Staff of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State will from April 2, work between 8am and 4pm daily until power is restored in the hospital.

Oludayo Olabampe, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, the umbrella body of unions in the hospital, revealed this.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company disconnected power supply to UCH over alleged accumulated indebtedness.

Olabampe, in an interview, therefore, said that the college hospital had been without electricity since March 19 and could not continue like that.

The Chairman announced: “Workers would now work from 8am to 4pm only because it is dangerous and risky to attend to patients in that situation.

“We held a meeting with the management this morning, but the issue is that there is no electricity.

“So, from today, Tuesday, April 2, we will work until 4pm; we are not attending to any patient after 4pm.

“This means that we won’t admit patients because the nurses that will take care of them will not be available after 4pm and you don’t expect patients to be on their own from 4pm till 8am the following day.

“If patients need blood tests, the lab will not work.

“If they need radiography, the radiographers will not work, the dieticians in charge of their food too will not work after 4pm.

“We also gave management another 14-day ultimatum, which started counting from March 27, and if after 14 days power is not restored, we will embark on a seven days warning strike.”

Reacting to the move, the UCH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, said the union did not officially write the management before taking such a decision.

Otegbayo said: “I have not heard about that.

“If they are going to do that, they should write to management officially, then the management will respond.

“There are rules that govern government service.

“You can’t just decide what hours you work and expect to be paid full time.

“If they go ahead to do that without informing management officially, management has a way of applying the rules to pay them for the number of hours which they worked.

“The proper thing is for them to put it in writing, because they didn’t write officially to the management before taking the decision.”