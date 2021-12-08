POWA joins campaign against gender based violence in Osun

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Osun State Chapter on Tuesday held a campaign rally against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

The Wife of Commissioner of Police in the state who is the Chairperson of POWA in the state, Olokode Oluyemisi Motunrayo led the campaign.

The rally came on the heels of similar one organised by the State Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence which is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

Olokode said the campaign was necessary to educate people of Osun to shun any form of violence against women and girls.

The State House of Assembly in July passed Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill into law and it was signed into law by the Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in October.

The Police Officers’ Wives and female police officers took the campaign to major streets in Osogbo to raise awareness on the need to end gender based violence.