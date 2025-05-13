Poverty deprives developing nations from AI gains — Yabatech Don

A former Deputy Rector of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Dr. Omobayo Raheem, has described poverty in developing nations as a challenge that deprives them from tapping into the gains of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The former Deputy Rector said this at the 17th Inaugural lecture of the college, which he delivered at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium of the college.

It was titled: “Capacitance of Artificial Intelligence: Communication, Framing and Learning in a Growing Economy.”

Raheem posited that poverty is a major constraint to national growth as it serves as an obstacle to a competitive and robust economy, noting that it has been widely recognised as a state of multidimensional deprivations staring the poor in the face.

According to him: “Eradicating poverty in all its ramifications, in forms and dimensions, in penury and abject poverty, should be considered as the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable economic growth, in a developing nation that wishes to tap into the gains of artificial intelligence.”

The don in Mass Communication explained that AI has become more popular and an integral to everyday human life and engagements, influencing how we work, communicate, and interact with technology.

Dr. Raheem highlighted AI as a powerful tool for intensifying communication and improving teaching and learning when used responsibly and strategically.

He noted that with the right infrastructure and guidance, AI can foster creativity, critical thinking, and increase computational capacity.

He affirmed: “Since we now live in the age of digitisation and globalisation, AI cannot but play the role of a master key in inclusively growing our economy, expanding communication and broadening learning.”

AI, Raheem said, is a field of science concerned with building computers and machines that can see, hear, interpret, learn, and act in such a way that would normally have required human intelligence, or in scales exceeding what humans can sometimes analyse.

The former Deputy Rector further stressed that AI is a set of technologies that enable computers to perform a variety of advanced functions, including the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written language, analyse data, make recommendations, it is the backbone of innovation in modern computing, unlocking value for businesses, corporate bodies and bilateral engagement and much more.

He averred that AI has come to stay, and it holds significant importance due to its trans-formative impact on various aspects of lives, and no longer a futuristic concept but a current reality reshaping industries across the globe, Individuals, companies, factories and even entire economies are making the best use of it, and Nigeria cannot afford to be aloof or lag behind.

The lecturer pointed to other challenges hindering developing nations’ ability to tap into AI’s full potential such as integrity, copyright, plagiarism, energy, insecurity, corruption, and terrorism.

Raheem urged media professionals to leverage AI tools for story framing and content generation, noting that these tools can enhance both productivity and message clarity.

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, who served as the chairman of the lecture, eulogised the college’s 17th Inaugural lecturer for delivering a well researched paper that is of immense benefit to the nation’s development.

He said that the lecturer successfully presented a contemporary work to demonstrate his research activities over the years and commended him for a wonderful, interesting, and thought-provoking lecture.

Engr. Abdul said: “I congratulate Dr. Raheem for his brilliant lecture.

“He has made a worthy contribution to knowledge and indeed fulfilled an academic obligation.

“Well done and more power to your elbow.”

For paying his due to the college by delivering a problem solving lecture, the Rector discharged and acquitted Dr. Raheem from the academic debt owed the college.

He presented a plaque of excellence to the lecturer as the 17th inaugural lecturer of the college.

Dignitaries at the inaugural lecture included the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III; Baale of Abule-Ijesha, Alhaji Haruna Alli Dawodu; and former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Jimi Agbaje.

