Poverty Alleviation: Taraba government, AfDB present 239 youths with starter packs, tool kits

The Taraba Government in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AFDB) had presented 239 youths in the state trained on various skills with tool kits and starter packs.

The beneficiaries are 120 trained Village Level Operations and Maintenance Mechanics (VLOMs) presented with tool kits and 119 others trained in other fields given starter packs.

Presenting the items to the 239 beneficiaries in Jalingo the capital city, Governor Darius Ishaku, said the training and equipping of the youths would help in creating jobs and reducing restiveness among the youths.

Ishaku was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Jellason.

The governor said the frequent breaking down of boreholes across Taraba communities and unemployment would now be reduced, because the VLOM beneficiaries had been trained to tackle the challenge.

“The training of 120 youths selected from various local government areas as Village Level Operations and Maintenance Mechanics will ensure the sustainability of our boreholes across the state.

“This is in line with our water project to ensure that all communities within Taraba State have access to decent sources of safe drinking water.

“We have equally trained 119 unskilled youths in various skills ranging from computer operation, hairdressing, welding, shoe and leather works, tailoring, baking, make-up, among others.

“We are giving them the required tool kits and starter packs for effective discharge of their duties,” he said.

Ishaku urged the beneficiaries to use their brains, strength and skills to effect meaningful change in their lives and society as well as shun social vices, especially as the country planned for successful 2023 general elections.

Earlier, the SSG, who doubled as Chairman, Steering Committee, AfDB-supported Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Programme (INSDLEIP), commended the government for providing resources and giving his team the mandate to deliver on the project.

Jellason urged the beneficiaries to take the gesture seriously as the government had trained officers assigned to monitor their activities and report regularly to it.

He warned that anyone who misused the grant would face severe consequences.

The State Programme Coordinator of AFDB, Alhaji Isiyaka Bashir, in a remark, thanked the state government and the steering committee, for their support to the programme.

Bashir assured them that efforts were being intensified to cover up the lost grounds as a result of COVID-19 pandemic which slowed down its implementation.

A beneficiary, Joy Matsonde, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was happy because of the items given to her and pledged to make judicious use of them.