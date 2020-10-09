The Poultry Association of Nigeria has appealed to Federal Government to lift the ban on importation of maize to save their business from collapse.

Dr. Olusegun Adedayo, Badagry Zonal Chairman of PAN, made the appeal during the 2020 World Egg Day celebration on Friday in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event, which was organised by PAN, Badagry Zone, had the theme: “Egg! More Than The Perfect Protein.”

Adedayo said the ban on importation of maize into Nigeria had led to increase in the price of feeds supply.

He said: “Our major challenge is feeds supply; at present, a bag of poultry feeds that we bought few months ago at N2,800 now is being sold for N3,850.

“Apart from high cost of bags of feed for our birds, the problem of deplorable state of Badagry road is another issue.

“Most transporters have abandoned the road because of the road and police extortion.

“There are more than 25 police checkpoints on Lagos-Badagry expressway, extorting money from the customers.

“We are seeking for government intervention on procurement of maize and urgent repair of our expressway to save the few farms in Badagry from folding up.”

On the World Egg Day, Adedayo described eggs as very good source of inexpensive, high-quality protein.

“More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white, which also includes vitamin B2 and lower amount of fat of that in the yoke,” he said.

Also speaking, Pastor Emakpor Armstrong, former Lagos State Auditor of PAN, said eggs were good for both old and young.

Armstrong attributed the increase in the price of poultry products to the prevailing economic situation of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the association displayed different ways of preparing egg meals, including frying with vegetables.