Postponement: West Africa Network asks observers, global community to keep faith in electoral process

The West Africa Network for Peace building and partners have called on the international community and domestic observers not to be deterred or lose faith in Nigeria’s electoral process because of the postponement.

WANEP which said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja urged them to remain resolute in their support to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

The organisation, however, expressed disappointment over the postponement of the 2019 General Elections originally scheduled for February 16 and March 2.

NAN recalls that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission at 2.45 a.m on Saturday, announced the postponement of the elections only a few hours before the commencement of the polls.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections have been rescheduled for February 23 while the governorship and state assemblies elections will come up on March 9 as against February 16 and March 2.

It stated: “Without prejudice to INEC’s reasons for the postponement, we acknowledge that the decision has socio-economic and political consequences for all stakeholders.

“However, WANEP remains committed to its mandate of promoting peaceful and credible elections.

“In this context, WANEP urges the Independent National Electoral Commission to continue to provide regular information to the general public on the progress of the revised timelines for the elections.

“This is to re-assure the electorate on the credibility of the process.”

While commending Nigerians for their peaceful conduct, WANEP implored the electorate and the political parties to continue to exercise patience and understanding and refrain from acts that could jeopardize the peaceful conduct of the process.

It stated: “We urge the electorate not to be discouraged but to come out en masse on 23rd February 23rd and March 9th to exercise their civic rights.”

WANEP is a leading Regional Peace building organisation founded in 1998 in response to civil wars that plagued West Africa in the 1990s.

Over the years, WANEP has succeeded in establishing strong national networks in every Member State of ECOWAS with over 500 member organisations across West Africa.

WANEP places special focus on collaborative approaches to conflict prevention, and peacebuilding.

It works with diverse actors from civil society, governments, intergovernmental bodies, women groups and other partners, to establish a platform for dialogue.

This is complementing efforts at ensuring sustainable peace and development in West Africa and beyond.