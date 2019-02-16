Postponement of elections disappointing—PPC presidential candidate

Victor Okhai, the presidential candidate of the Providence Peoples Congress on Saturday, expressed disappointment over the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had postponed Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

The governorship and House of Assembly as well as FCT area council elections have also been shifted from March 2 to March 9.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed NAN report of the shift of the elections, attributing this to logistic and operational problems.

Okhai told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that postponing the elections was “preposterous”.

He said: “It think it is preposterous for INEC to postpone the elections a few hours to the polls.

“They had four years to plan and a couple of elections in between to get their acts right.

“They could not have only just realised they were not ready unless it was premeditated.”

Okhai, however, urged Nigerians and political parties to stay calm and peaceful.

He said: “My advice to Nigerians and all political parties is to stay calm, go about their normal duties peacefully and mobilise to come out on February 23 to vote for candidates of their choice.”