Postponement of election date shatters marriage plans of Bauchi resident

Sunita Joseph, a resident of Bauchi metropolis, on Saturday lamented the re-scheduling of the dates of the 2019 general elections, saying it had disorganised the wedding arrangement of her intimate friend.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria that they had fixed the wedding for March 9, and had also printed and circulated the invitation cards to people, far and near.

Sunita said that with this ‘shocking news’ of the shifting of the Governorship and State Assembly elections, from March 2nd, to March 9th, all their plans had been shattered.

She lamented that apart from the inconveniences caused by the development, additional expenses would be incurred.

She said: “I am very disappointed in INEC for postponing this election, especially the ones that were supposed to hold on March 2nd,but postponed to March 9th.

“March 9th is the wedding day of my intimate friend, who has printed and circulated the invitation cards already.

“This is very unfortunate because they would have to change the date and reprint another invitation cards for circulation.”