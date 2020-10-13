The Postal Institute of Nigeria has demanded from the Federal Government increase in funding for the Nigerian Postal Services to key into the new technology-driven e-commerce, which is the new order across the world.

The Director of the Institute, Dr. Asuquo Abianga, who made the call during a virtual colloquium organised by NIPOST to mark the World Post Day, listed many areas where the post offices across the country could facilitate e-commerce instead of the traditional mail services of post offices, which has gone out of fashion.

Abianga listed Bank Verification of Customers addresses, Logistics and Service Planning, Emergency and Disaster Response (Police, Fire Service, NEMA), Fraud Prevention, Personal Navigation and Mapping, Business Planning and Analysis, National, State and Local Infrastructure Planning, Effective Government Service Delivery and Policy Development as some of the services that the post office of the 21st century is positioned to offer, if properly funded.

This was just as the Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Yahaya-Abubakar, who also spoke at the event, reiterated the fact that the controversial stamp duty debacle was unnecessary.

Yahaya-Abubakar said that NIPOST is the sole owner of stamp duty revenue, insisting that the incursion of the Federal Inland Revenue Services into the area amounted to an usurpation.

NIPOST Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, also revealed that the collaboration with the Universal Postal Union is enhancing e-commerce, which would help grow the economy in tandem with the aspirations of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Adewusi said: “This single Postal territory created gives rise to another important role of the Post in this digital revolution.

“The Post is very relevant in facilitating trade and deepening e-commerce.

“The current realities have seen the Post adopting an integrated approach to multi-focal economic development strategies.

“The deployment of digital technology to operations and with the planned digital addressing system where even the homeless can have an address, there will be increased efficiency in deliveries.

“Efficient deliveries will boost e-commerce which will in turn increase e-financial services.”

The NIPOST boss said the new ideas would these service will jerk up the demand for Internet and broadband expansion which NIPOST can leverage through collaborations to reach the underserved.

Adewusi added: In the end, sustainable development can be achieved through public service provision such as e-government services, payment of social benefits and pensions will be made easy.

“This will add value to the national economy with empowerment or increased opportunities for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).”

Discussants at the event include a UK-based social and economic analysts, Kayode Ogundamisi; former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos, Steve Ayorinde; and a business analyst, Mojeed Jamiu.