Post-UTME: UNILAG sets date to commence online registration

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has set July 28, 2025 for the commencement of its online registration for the Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination screening for admission into all undergraduate programmes for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abosede Wickliffe, Registrar 1 and Secretary to Council, obtained from the institution’s website on Friday in Lagos.

According to the institution, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, which commences on Monday, will come to a close on August 20.

The statement said: “Eligible candidates who made UNILAG their first choice in the 2025/2026 UTME, and scored 200 and above are eligible to apply for the Post-UTME online screening.

“In addition, candidates must possess five credit passes at one sitting in relevant Ordinary Level (O/Level) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Only candidates who must have uploaded their O/Level results on or before September 12, will be considered for admission.

“Candidates, who will not be 16 years of age by September 30, are not eligible and need not apply.

“Candidates who do not participate in the post-UTME online aptitude test, will not be considered for admission.”

The statement further urged candidates to ensure they used their personal and active emails to register for the screening as this would be the channel of communication.

The university added that its former students, whose admissions were withdrawn on the basis of poor academic performance or absence status, could re-apply.

It, however, noted that this was on the condition that the new admission would be for a new programme/course, different from the former ones.

It added: “Any student expelled from the university, cannot be offered fresh admission.

“The university has zero tolerance for drug abuse, as it will not hesitate to withdraw admission of students, who tests positive for drug use, whenever the institution conducts such test, either before or after registration.”

It noted that the mock examination for the Post-UTME online aptitude test would hold from August 25 to 27, ahead of the official Post-UTME test, scheduled for September 1 to 5.

