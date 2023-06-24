Post No Debit: ‘Dead’ Customer recants, thanks Polaris Bank for protecting his funds

A Polaris Bank customer, Anthony Olasele, on Thursday writing on his Twitter handle applauded the Bank for protecting his account.

With Twitter handle: @avogroovy, he had on on May 16 alleged that the Bank was “trying to steal millions from my account”.

Oladele, while calling out the Bank to provide a copy of the court order from Abuja saying “I am dead and a hold (PND) should be placed on my account so I can go to the same court and show proof of life or lift the inactive status on my account.”

The tweet caused an uproar on social media, leading many commentators on his thread to question the integrity of the Bank.

Polaris Bank, in a statement on Friday, said: “However, our social media tracker shows that the matter has now been resolved, with Anthony writing on Twitter to thank Polaris Bank, saying, ‘I am delighted to announce that the PND placed on @PolarisBankLtd account has been lifted and issues resolved amicably and I have access to my funds.

“‘Kudos to the @PolarisBankLtd team that worked assiduously on resolving this matter especially the Customer Care & Legal team that handled communication professionally and with urgency – you guys are champs and a shining light within your organization.’”

Oladele stated that the matter has since been handed over to the police with a proper investigation underway, adding: “The matter is now in the hands of @PoliceNG and a suspect has been arrested last time I checked.”

Meanwhile, Polaris Bank has responded to Oladele’s tweet via its official Twitter handle: @PolarisBankLtd: “Thank you, @avogroovy, for your generous words.

“We sincerely value your feedback.

“As a responsible financial institution, we remain committed to safeguarding our customers’ rights at all times.

“Our actions were solely aimed at ensuring the security of your funds, as this is the utmost priority for any reputable financial institution.

“Even at the expense of uninformed media attacks, we consistently go above and beyond to shield our customers from any potential fraudulent activities.

“Thank you.”

This latest incident has been one of the many instances of people taking to social media to lodge service failure complaints quickly to resolve complaints within the service industry.

Commercial Banks in Nigeria operate round-the-clock-all-week call centres where unhappy customers can voice and have their complaints amicably resolved.

The Bank said: “While the popularity of using social media to lodge complaints may provide immediate relief for customers, it is essential to exercise caution and avoid hasty expressions of rage.

“Unsubstantiated allegations can damage the reputations of brands and inadvertently harm the complaining customer’s personal brand.”