The Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has said that NIPOST’s infrastructure across Nigeria will be upgraded as part of measures towards achieving effective service delivery.

Adewusi said that NIPOST is coming out strong from the ongoing reforms which have culminated in the birth of three other subsidiaries for customers’ satisfaction.

This was the summary of the Postmaster General’s remarks after the conclusion of his four-day official tour to the NIPOST formations in some South West states that ended at the weekend.

The second phase of the tour covered Oyo and Osun States.

The Postmaster General had earlier in February toured the Lagos zone as part of his assessment of the agency’s infrastructure after he took over in December 2019.

A statement signed by NIPOST’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, which was made available to journalists on Sunday, quoted the NIPOST’s CEO as saying: “We still have a lot to do in terms of enhancing our physical infrastructure in many of the Post Offices I’ve been to.

“I’ve seen the need to upgrade our facilities in terms of ICT; in terms of building infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and I think we’ve taken note of some of these things and we’ll continue to address them from time to time.”

The statement disclosed that Adewusi visited NIPOST’s Zonal headquarters in Ibadan, Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Iragbiji and Apomu.

The statement added that now that the economy is gradually opening up after months of stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pertinent for the NIPOST management to assess its facilities across the country with a view to ensuring a new orientation as dictated by COVID protocols.

Adewusi was quoted as saying: “This is a post-COVID-19 assessment tour of some of our facilities to see how the various postal formations managed to survive during the pandemic and to also let them know what we are trying to do at the headquarters on the way forward for our industry because our industry, just like many others, was badly affected by the pandemic and since the lockdown has been eased and things are gradually coming to normal, it was necessary to make this kind of visit so that our officers on the field will know what we are trying to do at the headquarters for the betterment of themselves and the nation in general.”

In its search for stronger ties and partnerships, the statement said that NIPOST also visited heads of governments and corporate entities.

It added that in the course of his tour, the Postmaster General of the Federation visited the Group Managing Director of Oodua Group of Companies, Adewale Raji, and the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Saying the visits afforded the Postmaster General the opportunity to update his hosts on the huge reforms taking place at NIPOST, it quoted the NIPOST boss as adding that the update would enable governments and corporate organisations to be abreast of reforms in NIPOST to encourage healthy partnerships.

The statement also quoted the Postmaster General as speaking on the unbundling of NIPOST, which has led to the birth of new companies to operate in the banking, logistics and property sectors of the Nigerian economy.