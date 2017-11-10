Positive Value Initiative set for launch

A new children and youth-focused re-orientation programme, Positive Values Initiative, will be formally launched in Lagos on November 30 at LTV Compound in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The event will be chaired by Dr. Cosmas Maduka, the Chairman, Coscharis Group.

The outreach programme, a joint venture of Oraks Konsult and Superkids Publications, advocates and inculcates positive values in children in order to make them better leaders and followers tomorrow. According to the coordinator of the programme, Franca Orakwue, the goal is to inspire youths and children to attain their best by pursuing, living and sharing positive values which include courtesy, integrity, diligence and godliness wherever they go. “We believe that values influence one’s thinking which in turn shapes relationships, behaviours, choices and sense of self-worth. We are therefore determined to impart these value set in our youths and kids to prepare them for the challenges of society,” she said. Orakwue, author and certified etiquette specialist from Etiquettemoms, United States, is also a product of the International Association of Professions Career College, USA.

With over 14 years of experience in etiquette and speech training, especially among children, she is deploying her knowhow to transform youths and kids, especially those of school age into role models of excellence and integrity. The mass mobilization outreach, which is already running in some schools and worship centres, has attracted the attention of UNICEF and the Lagos State Government.

The pilot programme in some select schools has achieved very good result and has been well received by the pupils and students.