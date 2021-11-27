PoS operators in Kaduna jubilate as telecommunication services resume

Operators of Point of Sale outlets in parts of Kaduna State resumed services on Saturday following the restoration of telecommunication networks in the state.

Network service was shut in Brinin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state in October.

It was part of measures to address insecurity.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told a news conference in Kaduna on Friday that telecommunication services had been restored.

Aruwan said the restoration followed reports by security agencies that a level of success had been achieved in the fight against banditry.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday showed that PoS outlets that had suspended services because of unavailability of telecommunication connectivity had reopened for business.

Sarah Francis, who operates an outlet at Sabo, Kaduna, said she had returned to her shop after relocating to Barnawa area to squat with a friend.

Francis said: “My joy knows no bounds because the past two months was not funny at all.

“At least, my customers can now patronise me as business has resumed as usual.”

Nduka Chukwuma, who recounted how he spent quite a “fortune” on transportation and feeding when he operated from another area not covered by closure of telecommunications, said the suffering was now history.

Chukwuma said: “I used to spend close to N1,000 daily on transportation and feeding because I closed my shop and usually go to Gwari Avenue area to operate by the road side.

“We thank God for the prompt response by government, which showed they listened to the cries of the masses.”

Another operator, David Onoche, commended government’s decision to restore connectivity, saying life would have been unbearable for many, especially as the Yuletide approaches.

Onoche said: “We already concluded that the shutdown would last till January, but we’re excited at the restoration.

“Connectivity is still epileptic, but I’m sure it will be fully restored in a couple of days.”

Grace Musa, a resident, said she was glad she would no longer have to cover long distances because a P0S operator close to her house had resumed business.

“The network restoration has brought so much relief to people who patronise PoS outlets and to other telecommunication users,” Musa added.