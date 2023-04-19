PoS operator goes on spending spree after bank mistakingly credits him with N280m

A Point of Sale operator in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Alfa Rafiu, has been arrested by operatives from the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos for spending N280 million mistakingly credited to his account by a bank.

According to available information, operatives of the FCIID picked him up following the bank’s discovery of the error.

The development, which was confirmed by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, became public knowledge following the sudden “disappearance” of Rafiu.

He was said to have spent a substantial part of the money on charity and purchase of houses and cars.

Rafiu, a resident of Akuji compound, Abayawo area, Ilorin West Local Government Area, was said to have used part of the money to sponsor some of his relatives and those close to him to Hajj.

He was eventually arrested by operatives of the FCIID, who worked with those of the “C” Division Police Station in Oja-Oba, Ilorin following the complaints by the bank.

Okasanmi said: “Yes, the matter is true, but his arrest was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department from Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, which makes it completely out of our purview.”