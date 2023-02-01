PoS operator docked for alleged theft of employer’s N325, 510

A 38-year-old Point of Sale operator (PoS), Olalekan Osho, was on Wednesday, docked before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing N325 ,510 belonging to his employer.

Osho however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police charged the defendant whose address was not provided with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Nov.1 and Dec. 26, 2022 at No.1 Engineer Kunle Ola Close, Itamarun Ayetoro, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant stole the money which was given to him by his employer and meant for PoS transactions.

He said that offence contravened Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to a N100, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.6 for further hearing.