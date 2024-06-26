POS machine operator docked over alleged N1.4m fraud

A 24-year old Point of Sale machine operator, Chukwuemeka Jidije, on Wednesday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over alleged N1.4 million fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elisha Tellang told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on May 6, at Bodija Market branch of First Bank, Ibadan.

Tellang said that the complainant, Modester Okafor lent Jidije the sun of N1.4 million with an agreement that he would repay.

The prosecutor further said that Jidije fraudulently refused to repay the loan, and converted the money into his personal use.

Tellang said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Also Read:

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty of the charge.

The Magistrate, M. Olagbenro granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 16 for hearing.