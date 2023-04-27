POS agent docked for alleged theft of employer’s N98.7m

A 31-year-old Point of Sale (POS) agent, Joy Nwaoha, was on Thursday arraigned before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing N98.7 million belonging to her employer.

Nwaoha whose residential address was not given, is facing three counts of conspiracy, cybercrime and theft.

The Prosecutor, Asp Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between February and March, at No. 37, Nnempi Street, Owerri, Imo.

Momah said that the matter was triable in the Lagos Magisterial District.

She alleged that Nwaoha and Emmanuel Nwaoha, conspired and perpetrated the act using computer system, Point of Sale (POS) machine.

She explained that while Nwaoha worked with her employer, E’ Settlement Nig. Ltd as a POS agent, she transferred N98.7 million to her personal account and other accounts.

Momah said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 1 (a) (d) (c) and 3 of the Advanced fee fraud and other fraud related offences Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2006.

The prosecutor said the other offences are also punishable under Sections 14 (7) and 30 (2) of the Cyber Crime (prohibition prevention Etc) Acts of the Federation 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, admitted Nwaoha to bail in the sum of N10 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be resident in Lagos and show six months bank statements to the court.

Olatubosun adjourned the matter until June 19 for further hearing.